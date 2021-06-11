Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

