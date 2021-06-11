Morgan Stanley Raises Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $29.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

