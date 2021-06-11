Morgan Stanley Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $205.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

