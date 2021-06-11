Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $84.78 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,289.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

