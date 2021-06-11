MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MOR opened at $21.51 on Friday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

