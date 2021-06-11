Morses Club (LON:MCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.20

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 214754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.96 million and a P/E ratio of 383.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.