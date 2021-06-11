Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MPAA opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $443.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

