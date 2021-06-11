Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $1,044,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Movado Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $14,263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Movado Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

