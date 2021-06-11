Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.09. Movano shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 88,091 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

