Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

