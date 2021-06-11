MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,883,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

