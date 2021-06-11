mStable USD (MUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,076.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.50 million and $3,076.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,048.23 or 0.99727925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

