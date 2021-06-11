MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €192.21 ($226.13).

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €207.20 ($243.76) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

