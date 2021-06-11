MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.15. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 23,777 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.35.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.