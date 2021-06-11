Mukul Jain Sells 18,866 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senseonics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 171,896,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,920,918. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.