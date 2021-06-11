Multiplier Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $38,091.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00162770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00193617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01143394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,471.50 or 1.00389163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 99,663,510 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

