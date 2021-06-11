Mushroom Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Mushroom has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded down 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

