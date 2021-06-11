MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.74. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

