MV Capital Management Inc. Has $42.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $260.64. 19,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.