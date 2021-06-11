MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.50. 69,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

