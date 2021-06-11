MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 29,112 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

