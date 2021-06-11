MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 38,500 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Scientific Games accounts for 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.41. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,533. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.