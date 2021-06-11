MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 83,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,091. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.