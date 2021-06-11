MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CM Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMLF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

