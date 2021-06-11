MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 120,000 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,724,000.

ACAHU remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,374. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

