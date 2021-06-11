MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

NYSE:TBA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.