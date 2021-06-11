MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,236. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,356.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.