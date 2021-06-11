MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners accounts for 1.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 6.02% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $9,171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

ENFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,185. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.