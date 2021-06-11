MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. AerSale makes up about 1.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of AerSale worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth $4,766,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

