MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,881 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,930. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

