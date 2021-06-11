MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 47,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,815. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

