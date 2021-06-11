MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $127.12. 5,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

