MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $177.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

