MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition comprises about 2.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LUXA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.