MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,796. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

