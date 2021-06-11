MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Urban Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 42,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,323. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,811.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.