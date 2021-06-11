MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Vector Acquisition Co. II accounts for about 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

