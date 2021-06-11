MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. JetBlue Airways makes up 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 237,760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 235,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

