MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 16,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 402.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

