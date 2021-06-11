MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 368,810 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,810 shares during the quarter. Natural Order Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOACU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,425,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,053,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOACU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

