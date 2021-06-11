MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 237,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.