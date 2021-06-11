MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Down 1.4% This Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00016497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $106.94 million and approximately $64.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars.

