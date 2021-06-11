Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Reaches $7.62 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $10,120.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

