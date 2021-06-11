Name Change Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $145,451.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,693,136 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.