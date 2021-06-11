Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars.

