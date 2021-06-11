Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,263.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004599 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $11,263.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,527.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.87 or 0.01625136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00454737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001269 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

