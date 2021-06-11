Namecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,859.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $10,859.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01573444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00450256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056926 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001099 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

