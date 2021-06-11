Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.57. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $74.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.