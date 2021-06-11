NaPoleonX (NPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $51.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NaPoleonX Profile

NPX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

