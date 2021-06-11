Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $404,416.72

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $404,416.72 and approximately $6,208.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,961,039 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

